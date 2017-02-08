Health Canada said a number of laptop batteries used in Sony VAIO personal computers have been recalled because of a potential fire hazard.

The recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs sold with certain VAIO E Series personal computers, as well as battery packs installed in some VAIO computers as replacement parts during repair.

Health Canada said the battery packs can overheat, causing a potential burn or fire hazard.

It said 21 VAIO personal computers sold in Canada had the affected battery packs, and another eight that were distributed in Canada may have the recalled packs. Additionally, 352 battery packs were used during repairs on a worldwide basis. The number used in replacements in Canada is unknown.

A complete list of affected models can be found on Health Canada's website.

The company did not receive reports of the battery packs overheating in Canada or injuries as of late January.

If you have a computer with the recalled battery, you should immediately turn off the computer and remove the battery pack. Sony of Canada Limited will send you a replacement battery pack if yours is included in the recall.