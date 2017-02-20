

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg said a male was sent to hospital after boarding a bus in downtown Winnipeg with physical injuries.

The city said the male boarded at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on a route 60 bus at Graham Ave. and Vaughan Street. The injuries were sustained prior to boarding the bus, the city said, and prior to arriving at the bus stop.

Police and paramedics were called. The victim was taken to hospital.

There were no injuries to passengers or the driver.