The City of Winnipeg said paramedics are spending less time transferring patients from place to place, leaving more time to respond to emergencies.

The city released the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s response times Tuesday from the past two years.

They show how often emergency crews are not available because they've been sent out for hospital transfers that take over 30 minutes.

From 2014 to 2015, transfer of care hours decreased by 33 per cent.

Meanwhile, from 2015 to 2016 those numbers fell another 22 per cent.

The full documents can be found on the city’s website.