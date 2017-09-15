A group protesting on a pocket of clear cut land in South Winnipeg is packing up, after a judge ordered them to do so.

On July 14, the small group set up camp on the Parker Wetlands.

Gem Equities plans to develop the land, and legal representation for the land owners has said that protesters were not only trespassing, but preventing them from taking the steps necessary for that development.

Lawyers for the two numbered companies which own the land, went before a Court of Queen’s Bench judge on Wednesday asking for an interlocutory injunction.

Kevin D. Toyne represents the land owners, and argued that along with causing irreparable harm, the protesters were engaging in unlawful activity on privately-owned land.

Justice James Edmond granted them an injunction, eventually determining the protesters should leave the land and remove all of their belongings by 6 p.m. Friday.

Justice Edmond said there was no question the land owners were being stopped from developing the property, and went on to say that while he thinks the protesters believed civil disobedience was their only option, that belief was incorrect.

Toyne told CTV News that Thursday’s decision would allow the owners to move forward.

“It means our client can get back to doing what it was doing back in July, and that means carrying out lawful business activities that were being stopped by illegal trespassers,” Toyne said.

He also said it’s difficult to quantify how far the protest has pushed back development.

“There’s no number yet. The illegal trespassers forced the plaintiffs to incur significant private security costs and legal fees. All of which the plaintiffs will be pursuing the defendants for.”

In court Wednesday, three protesters made their argument that the land should be protected due to environmental concerns.

They also argued that the area is important to Metis history and Indigenous populations.

Jenna Vandal is one of the protester’s organizers, and said the area would have been used for subsistence and ceremonial purposes in the past.

“On the Parker land, it was right beside the last Metis settlements of Tin Town and Rooster Town.”

Upon emerging from the courthouse, Vandal said she wasn’t shocked when the decision came down.

“Partially, I mean I’m not surprised. I know the court institution is here to protect and enshrine property rights,” Vandal said.

“Of course I wish it would have happened the other way.”

While Vandal wasn’t sure how many people were still at the camp, she said there was a lot of property belonging to a number of people, and that clearing it out by Friday evening would take a coordinated effort.

Lawyers for the land owners suggested each defendant be made to pay ten-thousand dollars in costs.

The protesters asked for time to provide written submissions on their end.

Justice Edmond is expected to provide a decision on costs in about two weeks.