The Winnipeg Parking Authority is cracking down on people parking illegally.

An awareness campaign is underway letting drivers know if you don't park properly in a school zone, parking officers will be around snapping photos of your license plate and mailing you a ticket.

"You've got people parking in crosswalks, you've got people parking under the no stopping sign, people parking right in the middle of the street to let their kids off,” said Councillor Brian Mayes.

The campaign also applies to drivers blocking fire lanes and parking in a designated space for people with disabilities.

Tickets won’t be issued until May 1 to give drivers a grace period.

Fines can be issued as high as $300.