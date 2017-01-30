Provincial officials are preparing for major flooding levels on several Manitoba waterways this spring.

The heavy snowfall prompted Manitoba Infrastructure to release a January report on conditions around the province.

The government said heavy snowfall and high soil moisture, combined with more snow and precipitation later this winter, could cause major overland flooding along the Red, Souris, Pembina, lower Assiniboine and Roseau rivers.

The province said as of right now, it's preparing for levels on the Red River similar to the 2010 flood. Levels on the Assiniboine may match 2005 and on the Souris, flood forecasters are predicting levels similar to 1976.

The province said it's still early, and lots could change between now and the spring melt.

The first full flood outlook will be released at the end of February.