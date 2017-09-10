

CTV Winnipeg





One woman is dead following a collision early Sunday morning, Swan River RCMP said.

Swan River RCMP said they received a collision call involving a pickup truck and pedestrian on Highway 10 near Mafeking, Man.

Investigators said the truck was travelling southbound around 3:20 a.m. when the passenger exited the moving vehicle.

RCMP said the woman, a 35-year-old woman from Swan River First Nation, was struck by a trailer being towed by the truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

RCMP arrested the driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man from Birch River, for Impaired Driving Causing Death and Impaired Over 80 Causing Death.

RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.