Patrik Laine one step closer to returning to game action
Laine will need a few more practices before he's ready to get back into the lineup.
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 7:38PM CST
Rookie sensation Patrik Laine is one step closer to returning to game action for the Winnipeg Jets.
He took part in his first full-contact practice since being diagnosed with a concussion earlier this month.
Laine suffered the concussion against the Buffalo Sabres on January 7th and has skated since the injury but only while wearing a yellow non-contact jersey.
"We got a good workout on the ice and it was nice to get that yellow jersey off," Laine told reporters on Sunday.
While he feels better, Laine said he'll need a few more practices before he's ready to get back into the lineup.
He won't play Monday night in Winnipeg against the Anaheim Ducks.
"First concussion, so have to listen to what the trainers and doctors are saying and just try to follow the orders as best as you can and just get some rest and try to be back," said Laine.
