Pats comeback earns fan date with Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts as she faces Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during second round of play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament July 27, 2016 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 10:57AM CST
Forget the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots' shocking comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard.
With the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots Sunday, Bouchard tweeted that she "knew Atlanta would win."
A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, "sure."
@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date?— TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017
Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, "Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady."
The fan who asked for a date hasn't said if Bouchard has gotten in touch to schedule their outing.
@geniebouchard Chicago. Go to school in Missouri. We can go on a date where ever you want! ��— TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., is ranked 45th in the world.
