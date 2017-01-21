

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Bryan Little scored twice on the power play and Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period as the Winnipeg Jets handed the St. Louis Blues their third straight loss with a 5-3 victory on Saturday.

Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors Tuesday, broke his own Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the second. He had a 24-save period on Oct. 31, 2009, against Ottawa.

The shots were also a dubious mark, tying the franchise's record for most shots allowed in a period.

Pavelec's save total in the game was 34.

Blues goalie Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska, made his first NHL start and had 24 saves. He played in one game last season.

St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock had left starting netminder Jake Allen at home so he could "reset" after being pulled twice in last Thursday's 7-3 loss to Washington.

Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers, on the power play, also scored for Winnipeg (22-23-4). Dustin Byfuglien, Mathieu Perreault and Jacob Trouba each added a pair of assists. Scheifele and Ehlers also had one helper apiece.

Kevin Shattenkirk scored twice for the Blues (23-19-5) and Paul Stastny had a goal and assist. Jaden Schwartz added a pair of assists.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period, but Winnipeg held a 2-1 lead after the second.

The Blues powered up in the middle period, sending 25 shots at Pavelec, who made a number of key saves that got the crowd cheering. Copley also impressed, especially when he denied Perreault a goal during a Winnipeg 3-on-1.

St. Louis flipped the shot advantage to 29-19 after the second.

Jets forward Drew Stafford left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

The Jets fired in three straight goals by 11:05 of the third.

St. Louis made it 5-3 on Stastny's goal and Shattenkirk's second of the game at 13:23.

Winnipeg has won its first two games of a four-game homestand. It hosts Anaheim Monday. St. Louis plays Tuesday in Pittsburgh.