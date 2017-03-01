

CTV Winnipeg





Conservative MLAs announced Wednesday they will voluntarily freeze their wages for the duration of their terms in office.

Members were supposed to receive a 1.5 per cent annual cost of living increase on April 1.

However, each member of the PC caucus will provide a personal cheque to the Government of Manitoba in the same amount they would be eligible to receive – both increases and extra salaries – during the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

“I am tremendously proud of our caucus for making the unanimous decision to voluntarily freeze our wages until the next election,” said Premier Brian Pallister said in a media release on Wednesday.

“In the effort to recognize and address the fiscal challenges left by the NDP, I have said it’s ‘all hands on deck’ – and that starts with those of us serving in the legislature.”

The combined salary returned by PC MLAs for the coming fiscal year will total more than $70,000.

The Premier made the announcement to begin the latest legislative sitting. A law aimed at reducing wages of government workers is expected during the session.

Both the NDP and Liberals announced shortly after the PCs that they will also take the wage freeze.