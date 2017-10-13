The plan to open Portage and Main to pedestrians will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

A long awaited report on the project has been made public.

It says the price tag to remove the barricades that would allow pedestrian access at all corners while maintaining the same level of transit service is $6.1 million. But it does suggest there could be other costs.

The city's CAO is recommending the project move ahead in phases starting with a 2018 budget allocation of $3.5 million. $2 million of that would come from Winnipeg's road repair budget.

Part of the plan includes upgrades to the underground concourse as well as new sidewalks, curbs and trees at the street level.