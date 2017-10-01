

CTV Winnipeg





One person is dead following a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning.

Selkirk RCMP said they received a report at approximately 2:15 a.m. that a collision had occurred on Highway 8 between a car carrying three people and a pedestrian.

Investigators believe the pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was walking north on Highway 8 wearing dark coloured clothing when he was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said their investigation shows the driver, a 47-year-old man from the Teulon area, was not impaired and speed was not a factor. Officers said the driver and two passengers, a 44-year-old woman and their three-year-old daughter, were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been laid.

Highway 8 has since reopened.

RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.