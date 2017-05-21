

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





A 30-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Cumberland Avenue early Sunday morning, Winnipeg police said in a news release.

Police responded to the call shortly after 3 a.m. They said the vehicle fled the scene without helping the injured man, who was walking near the intersection at Cumberland and Carlton Street.

Police say the man was transported to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect vehicle is grey or silver in colour, and would have sustained front-end damage, police said.

Police blocked off the intersection for most of the morning while they investigated. The intersection reopened shortly after noon.

No word yet on the identity of the victim or what led to the crash.