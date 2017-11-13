Featured
Pedestrian dies after collision with transit bus on Fort and Graham
A serious collision Monday afternoon shut down Fort Street and Graham Avenue. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 4:21PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 5:22AM CST
A 58-year-old man has died after a serious collison Monday afternoon.
Police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a city transit bus.
Officials confirmed that the pedestrian has succumbed to his injuries.
The collision closed off Fort Street and Graham Avenue.
The central traffic unit continues to investigate.