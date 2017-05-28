Featured
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run on Jefferson Ave.
CTV News has learned the motor vehicle collision on Jefferson Avenue early Sunday morning is a hit and run. (Photo: John Schneider/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 10:05AM CST
CTV News has learned the motor vehicle collision on Jefferson Avenue early Sunday morning is a hit and run.
A pedestrian remains in critical condition.
Police closed Jefferson Avenue to traffic between McPhillips Street and Fir Street.
No further information is available at this time.
