Pedestrian seriously injured after train collision
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 7:01AM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 18, 2017 7:58AM CST
A pedestrian was hit by a train early Monday morning.
Police officials say around 1:30 a.m., fire paramedics and police responded to a call at Molson Street and Norwich Avenue.
Police say a man was hit by a train, and sustained serious injuries.
He was transported to hospital in critical condition.
No further information is being released at this time.