Featured
Peggo cards experiencing temporary delays
The City of Winnipeg said the delays are happening at stores selling the cards because of high, month-end demand for the cards. (File Image)
Katherine Dow, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 3:14PM CST
Winnipeg Transit’s new fare collection system peggo is experiencing temporary system delays.
The City of Winnipeg said the delays are happening at stores selling the cards because of high, month-end demand.
It said Winnipeg Transit is working to solve the problem. In the meantime, users are encouraged to load their cards online to avoid delays.