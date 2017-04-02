The chief of Peguis First Nation said the community evacuated 84 people after “severe overland flooding."

Drone video submitted to CTV shows a man walking to his home, wading in waist-deep water.

Chief Glenn Hudson said his community has experienced washouts on roads and water has crept inside about 70 homes.

Hudson estimates water surrounds at least 300 homes right now.

“It’s very widespread,” said Hudson. “It looks like just one big lake.”

READ MORE: Swan River declares state of emergency due to ice jam

Hudson said an emergency operations centre has been set up in the community.

“They’re sandbagging, putting up dams around homes. We have people hauling the sandbags and hauling the trailers to look at flood-proofing the home as quickly as possible,” Hudson said.

Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Jason Small said the Red Cross is helping put evacuees in hotels in Winnipeg.

Hudson said flooding causes problems in Peguis First Nation at least once a year. In 2011, it happened about three times.

Approximately 280 evacuees forced from their homes in 2011 have yet to return to Peguis First Nation.