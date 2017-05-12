Health Canada is recalling several varieties of Pekkle Baby Sleepers because metal snaps could become loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard.

The sleepers are made by Groupe Lemur Inc. and sold in Costco stores across Canada.

The sleepers are made with 100 per cent cotton and come in six different sizes: three months, six months, nine months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months.

The affected sleepers come in a variety of patterns and can be identified by the lot number on the label sewn into the side of the left leg of the sleeper.

Lot Number

Fabric Pattern

C62-610D

Horses

C62-612P

Multi-colour Stripe Clouds

C62-614Q

Beach Faves

C62-616H

Dragonfly

C63-611K

Sports Alphabet

C63-613S

City Transport

C63-615U

Dragon

C63-617X

Multi-colour Stripe Bear

As of May 8, the company had received three incident reports, including one report of a laceration injury to an infant.

Approximately 79,305 sleepers were sold. Lot number C62 was sold between March 15 and April 14 of this year, and lot number C63 was sold between Feb. 13 and April 14.

Anyone who bought one of the recalled sleepers should return it immediately. For more information, visit the Health Canada website.