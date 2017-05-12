

Health Canada is recalling several varieties of Pekkle Baby Sleepers because metal snaps could become loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard.

The sleepers are made by Groupe Lemur Inc. and sold in Costco stores across Canada.

The sleepers are made with 100 per cent cotton and come in six different sizes: three months, six months, nine months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months.

The affected sleepers come in a variety of patterns and can be identified by the lot number on the label sewn into the side of the left leg of the sleeper.

Lot Number Fabric Pattern C62-610D Horses C62-612P Multi-colour Stripe Clouds C62-614Q Beach Faves C62-616H Dragonfly C63-611K Sports Alphabet C63-613S City Transport C63-615U Dragon C63-617X Multi-colour Stripe Bear

As of May 8, the company had received three incident reports, including one report of a laceration injury to an infant.

Approximately 79,305 sleepers were sold. Lot number C62 was sold between March 15 and April 14 of this year, and lot number C63 was sold between Feb. 13 and April 14.

Anyone who bought one of the recalled sleepers should return it immediately. For more information, visit the Health Canada website.