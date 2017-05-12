Featured
Pekkle Baby Sleepers recalled because metal snaps pose choking hazard
Health Canada is recalling several varieties of Pekkle Baby Sleepers because metal snaps could become loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard. (Source: Health Canada)
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 10:08AM CST
Health Canada is recalling several varieties of Pekkle Baby Sleepers because metal snaps could become loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard.
The sleepers are made by Groupe Lemur Inc. and sold in Costco stores across Canada.
The sleepers are made with 100 per cent cotton and come in six different sizes: three months, six months, nine months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months.
The affected sleepers come in a variety of patterns and can be identified by the lot number on the label sewn into the side of the left leg of the sleeper.
|
Lot Number
|
Fabric Pattern
|
C62-610D
|
Horses
|
C62-612P
|
Multi-colour Stripe Clouds
|
C62-614Q
|
Beach Faves
|
C62-616H
|
Dragonfly
|
C63-611K
|
Sports Alphabet
|
C63-613S
|
City Transport
|
C63-615U
|
Dragon
|
C63-617X
|
Multi-colour Stripe Bear
As of May 8, the company had received three incident reports, including one report of a laceration injury to an infant.
Approximately 79,305 sleepers were sold. Lot number C62 was sold between March 15 and April 14 of this year, and lot number C63 was sold between Feb. 13 and April 14.
Anyone who bought one of the recalled sleepers should return it immediately. For more information, visit the Health Canada website.
