Some Pembina Highway businesses say construction is blocking customers from coming through the doors.

Pembina Highway is currently being overhauled between Grant Avenue and Osborne Street. Smitty's owner Dave Thompson says the road work is causing access issues and constant changes to turning lanes are deterring drivers from entering his parking lot.

Thompson said he wants more signage put up to help drivers navigate the area and more notice of when turning lanes and traffic lanes are being closed or re-routed.

Thompson said the gridlock is costing him between $10,000 and $15,000 a week.

“Last week for a couple days we were land locked we had four entrances to the property and all four were blocked off while they did the approaches,” said Thompson. He said he’s had to cut hours for staff.

Next door the owner of Hat Trix hair salon said she’s missing out on $2,000 in monthly walk up traffic.

The city sent CTV News this response.

“For capital roadwork projects, construction notices are delivered by City staff or our consultants to affected residences and/or businesses. Preliminary notices are typically delivered one to two months prior to construction starting. Another notice is delivered about one week prior to construction starting.

Access to residences and businesses is maintained as much as possible throughout construction. Short-term private approach closures may be required to facilitate construction and are reviewed with the resident or business prior to the work taking place. If construction is proposed at multiple approaches to a property, the work is staged so that access to the property is maintained.

We recognize construction can be disruptive to area businesses and we work to minimize the impacts as much as possible. We thank citizens for their patience as we work to complete this and many other infrastructure projects around the city this construction season.”

The construction is set to end in October.