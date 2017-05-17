

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





A major Winnipeg roadway will be closed during the Victoria Day long weekend.

Northbound and southbound Pembina Highway between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street will be closed to traffic beginning Friday night at 8 p.m. It will re-open at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

The closure will allow for construction work on the second stage of the Southwest Rapid Transitway and the widening of Pembina Highway.

Winnipeg Transit and emergency vehicles will still have access. Pedestrians will also have access through a shuttle service. There will be two pick-up and drop-off points north of the underpass on the east side of Pembina Highway across from Harrow Street, and south of the underpass on the east side of Jubilee Avenue yield on to Pembina Highway.

The city recommended that you allow for extra driving time and to use alternate routes including Osborne Street, Waverley Street and Kenaston Boulevard.