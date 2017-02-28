

CTV Winnipeg





Fort Richmond Collegiate sent students home Tuesday after a ‘pepper like spray’ was released inside one of the school’s washrooms.

A spokesperson for the Pembina Trails School Division said it happened over the lunch hour in the girls washroom. However, no students were directly sprayed.

According to the school division, staff acted quickly by closing off the area where the spray was released and opening windows.

“Our staff acted quickly to clear the halls and start ventilating the area” said Lisa Boles, the school’s principal in a letter to parents. “Containing the scent proved challenging, so in abundance of caution the decision was made to dismisses students early.”

Classes and all school activities were cancelled for the day.

The incident has been reported to Winnipeg police.

Boles said there is no indication that there is any ongoing risk, and school should continue as normal Wednesday.