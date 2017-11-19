A Canadian Forces spokesperson tells CTV News a person died during a training exercise at CFB Shilo Saturday.

"Family notification is still ongoing. We will not release any further information until that has been properly ‎completed," said Lori Truscott with CFB Shilo in an email.

Lt. Stacie Nelles told CTV News in a phone call the person who died is a member of 38 Canadian Brigade Group, and belongs to the Royal Winnipeg Rifles unit, which according to the unit's website, is based at Minto Armouries in Winnipeg. 38 CBG is an army reserve brigade that covers Western Canada.

“An investigation has been initiated by the military police and the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service,” said Nelles, a spokesperson with 38 CBG.

She said she could not confirm where the member was from.

“Our area of operation covers Saskatchewan to Northwest Ontario,” she said.

CFB Shilo is located about 30 kilometers east of Brandon and 200 kilometers west of Winnipeg.

According to a Canadian Army website, several training exercises take place at CFB Shilo.

"The training area of CFB Shilo covers almost 40,000 hectares, an area approximately 15 km by 30 km. Its mission is to enable success of training, operations and force generation activities by providing premiere training venues and the professional delivery of comprehensive support to lodger units and dependencies," the website said.

"CFB Shilo also provides training facilities for a number of other organizations including the RCMP and Manitoba Corrections. In addition to the many Canadian soldiers who train at Shilo, troops from several foreign countries, including Germany, France, Denmark and the United States, have trained at the base."