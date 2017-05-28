Featured
Person taken to hospital after vehicle hits house in North End
A vehicle crashed into a house on Redwood Avenue. The collision happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. (Source: Daniel Juenke)
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 5:45PM CST
A vehicle crashed into a house on Redwood Avenue.
The collision happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
One person was taken away by paramedics. No word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.
CTV will have more details when they become available.
