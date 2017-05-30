

CTV Winnipeg





Prairie Mountain Health said a privacy breach involving an internal website has put the personal health information of over a thousand clients at risk.

The health authority said the breach involved an internal website for its Emergency Medical Services program for educational and quality assurance purposes. The breach involved the patient information from ambulance transportation records by EMS staff from 2013 to this year. It involves about 1,176 clients and 453 staff.

PMH said the breach was discovered in early April.

However, the health authority is not sure if its records were actually accessed.

“It is our impression that the intent of the ‘hack’ was not targeted at accessing this information but rather to infect and transmit a virus into files maintained within this website,” said Prairie Mountain Health CEO Penny Gilson.

“Although the likelihood is low based on how this information was stored on the site, we cannot exclude the possibility that identifiable personal and personal health information may have been, at minimum, viewed by the attacker, and/or copied.”

Gilson added the information at risk was not stored in a way that made it easy to extract.

“It was limited to select files only and would have required going through each individual file and transposing, in the case of client information, hand written information,” she said.

Anyone potentially affected by the breach was contacted between April 6 and May 19.

The health authority said all necessary containment and prevention actions within the region have also been taken.

PMH covers 55 municipalities east-west from the Saskatchewan border, including Brandon and Dauphin.