Winnipeg’s top cop is cautioning people to pay more attention to where you are, instead of your mobile devices.

A report to Winnipeg’s police board shows there were 1,874 violent crime incidents for the first three months of the year – that’s a six per cent rise from the same period in 2016.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said part of the spike is attributed to more robberies of individuals. He said people need to be aware of their surroundings and suggests phones can be a distraction.

“When I’m out and about in the community I see a lot of people that are kind of zoned out with their hand held devices and their head phones. It makes people unaware of what’s going on around them and it can make them vulnerable,” Smyth added.

He is also a little bit concerned about the increase of suspect vehicle pursuits now nearly double the number from 2014.

Smyth also pointed to the fact emergency calls spiked in the winter during a time they normally decrease. He said analysts are trying to determine why the calls are up.