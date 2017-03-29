

CTV Winnipeg





A member of the Philippine Congress and an indigenous Philippine leader from Mindanao are in Winnipeg as part of a cross-Canada tour sponsored by KAIROS Canada.

Philippine Congress member Carlos Zarate and Subanen indigenous leader Nenita Condez will speak at Sir William Stephenson Library, 765 Keewatin St. at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the visit sponsors, Migrante Manitoba, says Zarate and Condez will talk about recent aerial bombings in the Philippines, human rights in Mindanao, and the ongoing peace process in their country. The effects of Canadian-based mining on the environment will also be part of their presentation, the organization says.

Local tour sponsors include Kairos Cambrian-Agassiz, Amnesty International Winnipeg- Group 19, Migrante Manitoba and United for Mining Justice.