

CTV Winnipeg





A number of brands of pig ears for dogs have been recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

EuroCan Manufacturing is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Barnsdale Farms, HoundsTooth and Mac’s Choice pig ears due to the possible contamination.

A news release said routine testing found traces of salmonella, and the company has suspended distribution of the product while they investigate.

The pig ears were sold throughout Canada and the United States. The affected products were packaged individually or in six, 12, and 25-pack bags. The recalled food is from lot 84.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Anyone who bought the pig ears should return them to where they were purchased for a refund.

Salmonella can affect animals who eat affected food. It can also pose a risk to humans from handling the contaminated product, especially if they don’t wash their hands.

Symptoms in humans can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

In rare cases, salmonella can result in more serious health issues like arterial infections and urinary tract symptoms.

Anyone experiencing these health issues should contact a doctor.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers, and infect other animals or humans.

If your pet has eaten the recalled product, contact a veterinarian.