A phone could soon be the only way to pay for parking in some city spots.

Right now drivers have options. They can use coins, plastic or download an app on their phone to pay for parking at electronic meters.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority is set to do a pilot project this year where the electronic machines will be replaced by pay by phone parking only on some streets.

If successful, more electronic stations would be removed elsewhere.

Colin Stewart from the parking authority said each electronic meter costs $15,000, and $2,000 a year to operate. With the machines set for replacement in three to five years, Stewart said removing some from the rotation would save the city money.

"There's lots of people who use their phone to pay for everything already so by using pay by phone it just gives people that one more option and it reduces the cost we have to incur,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he doesn’t envision a scenario where all meters are removed.

Streets around The University of Winnipeg are being eyed for the pilot project.