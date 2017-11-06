

CTV Winnipeg





A pipe burst early Monday afternoon has caused the Winnipeg Humane Society to close for two days.

Spokesperson Kyle Jahns said a pipe exploded in the front lobby and adoption area of the building.

He said the burst led to about two inches of water accumulating on the floor.

All of the animals were taken to a different part of the building that wasn’t affected. No animals were harmed, he said.

Jahns said the building would be closed for the rest of the day Monday as well as Tuesday.

He said staff and volunteers were working to clean up the mess.