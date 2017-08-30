The Canadian Red Cross is working to source enough planes to move 3,700 people south due to a large forest fire.

On Tuesday night, the entire of community of Wasagamack First Nation was evacuated by boat, around 2,000 people in total. The evacuees spent the night in a school in St. Theresa Point First Nation, which like Wasagamack, is located along the shores of Island Lake.

Shawn Feely, Canadian Red Cross vice-president for Manitoba and Nunavut, said the community has a strong emergency team that led the boat evacuation, but people are stressed.

“There was a lot of smoke in the community. They could see flames from a distance, they did say a few structures were in danger,” Feely said Wednesday.

The Province of Manitoba said in a release the fire near Wasagamack is about 77,000 hectares in size and is burning about 800 metres from the nearest residence.

Feely said right now the Red Cross is working with partners to fly the 2000 evacuees of Wasagamack, plus 850 people from St. Theresa Point First Nation and 850 people from Garden Hill First Nation who have health concerns, to various Manitoba communities. This is in addition to more than 800 people who were forced out of Poplar River First Nation earlier in August. The Poplar River evacuation was prompted by a separate fire, one that is about 4,600 hectares in size.

“There’s no one city in Manitoba that has enough hotel rooms for us, for the evacuees,” Feely said, adding that evacuees will be housed in hotels Brandon, Winnipeg, Thompson and Portage la Prairie. Feely said plans are underway to set up a large group shelter in Winnipeg, but a location has yet to be identified.

Feely said coordinating the evacuation by air has been a challenge, and that the Red Cross is working with dozens of charter plane companies from across Canada.

Feely said finding enough planes is only part of the issue.

“Flying into a fire area where they might be flying through smoke and ash, the airplanes need to be checked before they can fly again,” Feely said.

Feely said while right now the focus is on moving the 3,700 evacuees, contingency plans are in place, should St. Theresa Point also need to be evacuated. That would drive the number of evacuees to 7,000, and would require the kind of large-group shelters that were used in BC this year, and for the Fort McMurray fire in Alberta.

“It’s the last resort,” Feely said.