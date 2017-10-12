A power outage planned by Manitoba Hydro left about 2,800 customers in the dark in West Broadway and Downtown areas Thursday night.

The outage also affected street lights and seemed to cause some confusion in the area.

"There's no power here,” Ali Al-dulaimi told CTV News. “I don't know what's going on here."

Manitoba Hydro said the power was turned off to allow crews to replace damaged equipment.

Power was off from about 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Main and Osborne Streets from Broadway to the Assiniboine River.