It appears people will be able to hand over guns to police once again with no questions asked.

A city report says Manitoba Justice is planning for a gun amnesty. The last one occurred in 2010.

The information is contained in a report recommending $750,000 in funds leftover from the police headquarters project be used to fix problems with a ventilation issue in the building.

The system upgrades are needed to house a firearms testing facility inside the headquarters, required for the gun amnesty program and ongoing testing.

The report states “It is critical the remaining capital funds in the HQ project be directed to the HVAC modification work so that all workplace health and safety concerns are addressed and that the WPS FIAS unit can be fully functional at the HQ.”

Right now all firearms testing is done off site.

Construction of the police headquarters is nearly $80 million dollars over budget and is the subject of an RCMP criminal probe.