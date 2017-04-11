

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Arson Unit is investigating after a fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a play structure at a North Kildonan golf course.

The blaze at Harbourview Golf Course was reported just after 11 p.m. Monday. Police and firefighters arrived to find the play structure on fire.

There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $200,000.

The Arson Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6813 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.