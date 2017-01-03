

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg issued a parking ban on Tuesday, as crews are back plowing the streets after an overnight snowfall.

Plowing operations are underway on main roads, bus routes and collector streets. The city said it will continue to sand all streets to improve traction for drivers.

Sidewalks are also being plowed and a major load and haul operation is continuing, according to the city.

The snow route parking ban remains in effect from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. until March 1.

The city said snow routes are a top priority for snow clearing so emergency vehicles can navigate quickly and safely around the city.

Motorists are asked to park elsewhere to make way for fast and efficient snow clearing of these critical routes.

Vehicles parked in violation of the residential parking ban may receive a $100 ticket – $50 if paid early – and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed, or has already been cleared.

To find out what area will be plowed, you can contact 311 or check the Know Your Zone app.

Due to Tuesday’s snowfall and blowing snow, drivers are urged by the city to drive to winter road conditions, slow down and to allow additional travel time.