Police are searching for missing eight-year-old boy
Police are searching for missing eight-year-old Aidan Hacaluk last seen Thursday afternoon in the North Kildonan area (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 4:19PM CST
Winnipeg Police Service said they are looking for a missing boy last seen in the North Kildonan area.
Eight-year-old Aidan Hucaluk was last seen Thursday afternoon, police said.
Police say he was last seen wearing a blue and white coloured camouflage styled shirt, grey jeans and carrying a black backpack with comic characters on it.
Police are concerned about the boy’s well-being anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.