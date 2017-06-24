

CTV Winnipeg





A 21-year-old man is in custody after police said he tried to rob a convenience store in Winnipeg’s North End Thursday evening.

Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue. Officers said the man concealed his face and was armed with a shotgun.

Once inside the store, the suspect aimed the gun at an employee and demanded money, police said. After a brief confrontation, the man fled without obtaining any money or property.

Officers said there were no injuries and no shots fired.

Police said the suspect was spotted in the Selkirk Avenue-Salter Street area at about 2 a.m. Friday morning. He was arrested shortly after at a home in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Carl Avery Daniels, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences including armed robbery using a firearm and disguise with intent.