Police have arrested a high-risk sex offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after allegedly failing to check in with his parole officer.

Members of the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit arrested Christopher Murdock without incident on the evening of April 19.

Police say Murdock missed his check-in with his parole officer on March 28 and police put out a warning to the public.

Police said Murdock was designated a long term offender in 2002 after a number of sexual assault convictions. He also has a long history of alcohol and substance abuse, police said.