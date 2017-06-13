

CTV Winnipeg





A 40-year-old man has been arrested after Winnipeg police said he entered a property, caused extensive damage inside the building and then fled on foot.

On Tuesday morning around 3:30 a.m., police said they were alerted to the sound of banging and an alarm sounding at a commercial property in the 100 block of Austin Street.

Officers said they located the man in the immediate area.

Rance Clifton Abraham, of Winnipeg, has been charged with break & enter with intent, mischief over $5000, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.