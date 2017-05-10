Featured
Police arrest man after Transit driver spat on
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 4:22AM CST
Police surrounded a bus in St. James Tuesday evening.
Around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to Berry Street and Portage Avenue for a disturbance on a Winnipeg Transit bus.
Police said a man and a transit driver had a dispute, which led to the man spitting on the driver.
There were no injuries as a result of the altercation.
Police took a 20-year-old man into custody.