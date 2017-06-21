

CTV Winnipeg





Police have made an arrest after a washroom incident at the University of Winnipeg.

Officers said a female staff member went into the washroom, and noticed a man crawling on the floor looking under stall doors. The man then looked through a gab in the door of the stall she was in, they said.

A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged with voyeurism. He was released on a promise to appear in court.