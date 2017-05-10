

CTV Winnipeg





Police surrounded a bus in St. James Tuesday evening.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to Berry Street and Portage Avenue for a disturbance on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

Police said a man and a transit driver had a dispute, which lead to the man spitting on the driver.

There were no injuries as a result of the altercation.

Police took a 20-year-old man into custody.