Around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to Berry Street and Portage Avenue for a disturbance on a Winnipeg Transit bus.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 4:22AM CST
Police surrounded a bus in St. James Tuesday evening.
Around 4:45 p.m., officers were called to Berry Street and Portage Avenue for a disturbance on a Winnipeg Transit bus.
Police said a man and a transit driver had a dispute, which lead to the man spitting on the driver.
There were no injuries as a result of the altercation.
Police took a 20-year-old man into custody.
