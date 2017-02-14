Featured
Police arrest man for assault, forcible confinement in Brandon
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 7:16PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 7:24PM CST
Brandon police were out in tactical gear Tuesday afternoon executing a search warrant.
Officers were looking for a 39-year-old man in the 100 block of 24th Street in Brandon, as they believed the individual had weapons in his home.
Police said they arrested the man on charges of domestic assault, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.
There is no threat to residents in the area, and police said they can return home.
