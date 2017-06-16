

Waterloo police have arrested and charged 30-year-old Michael Taylor Fless in connection with a homicide that took place in Winnipeg back in November of 2016, Winnipeg police said Friday.

Officials said Fless has been charged with multiple offences including second degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of kidnapping.

This comes after 26-year-old James Andrew Jewel was arrested and charged in Winnipeg on Jan. 6, 2017.

Fless had been wanted on a Canada-wide-warrant since December following three shootings, one fatal, in Winnipeg.

Benjamin Franklin Traverse was shot in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue on Nov. 28, 2016. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The suspects are also accused of robbing two other victims before driving them to the East St. Paul area. Police said both victims were shot in that area before the suspects fled in the same vehicle.