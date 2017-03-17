Featured
Police arrest suspect after assault in West Broadway
Police were called to a house at 288 Langside Street around 1:30 a.m. (Source: Stephanie Tsicos/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 4:58AM CST
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 10:45AM CST
A 22-year-old man is in hospital after an early-morning assault in West Broadway.
Police said the man suffered multiple injuries and required immediate medical attention. Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital in unstable condition.
A 23-year-old man was arrested nearby. Charges are pending.