Police arrest suspect after pair of robberies in Transcona area
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 11:20AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017 11:21AM CST
A 60-year-old man is facing charges after Winnipeg police said two banks were robbed last Friday.
Police said it started at noon when a bank in the 1300 block of Plessis Road reported a robbery. A suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Later that night, police said another bank nearby in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue reported a robbery, where a lone suspect again demanded an undisclosed amount of money and fled.
Investigators said one suspect was involved in both robberies.
Gerald Joseph Pilon was found in the 400 block of Henry Ave. where he was arrested, police said.
He was charged with five offences, including robbery and armed robbery using a firearm.
