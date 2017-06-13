Featured
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run incident
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 10:44AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 11:07AM CST
Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and run incident that happened in May.
Officers said an 18-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on May 28 at the McPhillips Street-Jefferson Avenue intersection.
Police said Tuesday they arrested 22-year-old Daniel Bembenek, of Winnipeg, on Monday. He has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Cause Bodily Harm and Fail to Stop at Scene of Accident Involving Bodily Harm.
Bembenek has been detained in custody.