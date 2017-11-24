

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a suspect is in custody after they asked for the public’s help to track down a 29-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing incident in July.

It happened on July 27 around 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.

Officers arrived at the home to find a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who had both been stabbed. They were both taken to hospital, and the man eventually died due to his injuries.

On Thursday police said Winnipeg resident Edmond Chartrand was taken into custody.

Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News