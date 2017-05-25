Featured
Police arrest third suspect in killing of Canon Beardy
Officers and members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the home in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue at 11:15 p.m. for a report of an injured man. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 10:47AM CST
Police have arrested a third suspect in the February killing of Canon Franklin Beardy.
Beardy, 28, was found suffering from multiple injuries in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue on Feb. 6. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.
Police had previously arrested a 14-year-old male on Feb. 16 and a 16-year-old male on March 23. Both are charged with second-degree-murder in Beardy’s death.
A third suspect, Joshua Leclerc, remained at large.
On May 25, Winnipeg Police Service officers arrested Leclerc, 20, and charged him with second-degree murder and breach of recognizance.
WPS said officers have now arrested all suspects related to this incident.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Police arrest third suspect in killing of Canon Beardy
- Nigel Wright broke ethics rules during Duffy affair: watchdog
- Families of missing, murdered women urge critics to get behind national inquiry
- Truck gets stuck in sinkhole on Powers Street
- Trudeau praises benefit of sharing intelligence with the U.S. and others