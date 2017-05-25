

CTV Winnipeg





Police have arrested a third suspect in the February killing of Canon Franklin Beardy.

Beardy, 28, was found suffering from multiple injuries in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue on Feb. 6. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police had previously arrested a 14-year-old male on Feb. 16 and a 16-year-old male on March 23. Both are charged with second-degree-murder in Beardy’s death.

A third suspect, Joshua Leclerc, remained at large.

On May 25, Winnipeg Police Service officers arrested Leclerc, 20, and charged him with second-degree murder and breach of recognizance.

WPS said officers have now arrested all suspects related to this incident.